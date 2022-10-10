Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.35.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.06 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.62.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 7.130428 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

