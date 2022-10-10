Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.33. 1,463,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,379,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

