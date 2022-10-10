Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $195.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,568. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.61 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

