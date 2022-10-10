Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $16.69 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.40% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 668,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 482,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 299,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,309,000.

DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,473. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

