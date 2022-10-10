Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363,224 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $29,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

