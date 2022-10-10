Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $467.45. 54,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

