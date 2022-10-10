Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 896,821 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,821 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $39,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

