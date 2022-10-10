Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Acquires C$57,498.00 in Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,368.10.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 3,000,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$2,850,000.00.

On Thursday, September 1st, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 122,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$116,497.80.

Shares of CVE:PKT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,885. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

