Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 2.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE PAYC traded down $16.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,703. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

