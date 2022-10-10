Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.44. 197,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,491,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
PAYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at $610,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,513 shares of company stock worth $2,311,420. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 739.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
