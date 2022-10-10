PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 6.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.58 and last traded at $84.63. 291,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,517,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

