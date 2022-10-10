PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28,494.00

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. PayRue (Propel) has a total market cap of $111,393.59 and $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayRue (Propel) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayRue (Propel) has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayRue (Propel) Profile

PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 tokens. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue. PayRue (Propel)’s official website is payrue.com. The official message board for PayRue (Propel) is medium.com/@payrue.

PayRue (Propel) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PayRue (Propel) has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PayRue (Propel) is 0.00002208 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,860.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://payrue.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayRue (Propel) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayRue (Propel) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayRue (Propel) using one of the exchanges listed above.

