PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.24

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 12715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

PCCW Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.