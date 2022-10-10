People’s Punk (DDDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $177,659.00

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One People’s Punk coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. People’s Punk has a total market capitalization of $177,659.00 and approximately $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, People’s Punk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get People's Punk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

People’s Punk Coin Profile

People’s Punk launched on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official website is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade People’s Punk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy People’s Punk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for People's Punk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for People's Punk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.