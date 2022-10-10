Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Craig Laslett Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Rating) insider Craig Laslett bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,600.00 ($65,454.55).
Perenti Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Perenti Global
Featured Stories
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.