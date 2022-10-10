Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Craig Laslett Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Rating) insider Craig Laslett bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,600.00 ($65,454.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining services. It also provides mining support services, such as equipment hire, equipment parts and sales, equipment supply, logistics services, and technology driven products and services.

