PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

NYSE PTR opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $2.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in PetroChina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in PetroChina by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

