PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

PG&E Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06. PG&E has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,007,000 after buying an additional 789,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

