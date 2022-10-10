Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.41 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

