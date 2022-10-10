Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.93.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.