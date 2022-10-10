Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $231,704.05

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $231,704.05 and $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00676533 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008232 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011398 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,859,933 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is https://reddit.com/r/phoreproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phore (PHR) is a cryptocurrency . Phore has a current supply of 27,858,337.63747996. The last known price of Phore is 0.00730232 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $324.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phore.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

