Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

PLAB opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. Photronics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 508,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

