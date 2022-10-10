Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.74

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 60556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

