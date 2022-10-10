PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,193.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $591,350.95 and approximately $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,355.47 or 0.99973817 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003442 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00063693 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022517 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a token. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/piedao. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a current supply of 87,161,996.46257955 with 14,782,645.64158231 in circulation. The last known price of PieDAO DOUGH v2 is 0.04000598 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $10.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.piedao.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

