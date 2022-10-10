Pika Trading 13% Lower This Week (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Pika has a total market cap of $335,374.74 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pika token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pika

Pika’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 tokens. Pika’s official website is pikacrypto.com. The official message board for Pika is pikacrypto.com. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/pikacrypto/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pikacrypto_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pika

According to CryptoCompare, “Pika (PIKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pika has a current supply of 49,805,655,002,287 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pika is 0.00000001 USD and is down -43.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $141.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pikacrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

