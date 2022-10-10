Pinknode (PNODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,931.00

Pinknode (PNODE) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Pinknode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinknode has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pinknode

Pinknode launched on May 14th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Pinknode is medium.com/pinknode. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io.

Buying and Selling Pinknode

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode (PNODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pinknode has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pinknode is 0.00921509 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pinknode.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinknode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

