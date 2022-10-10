Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PNFP. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

PNFP opened at $82.54 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.