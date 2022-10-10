Piper Sandler Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

VOYA stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

