Piper Sandler Trims Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price to $62.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.39.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.53 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

