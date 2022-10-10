Piper Sandler Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $123.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.93.

SPG stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

