PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Cap of $190,145.79

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $190,145.79 and $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00282743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00107907 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @piratecash_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/piratecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash (PIRATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. PirateCash has a current supply of 37,600,470 with 25,759,163 in circulation. The last known price of PirateCash is 0.00737181 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $25.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piratecash.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.