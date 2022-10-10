Polaris Share (POLA) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

Polaris Share (POLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Polaris Share token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polaris Share has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $89,654.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polaris Share has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polaris Share

Polaris Share’s launch date was September 2nd, 2012. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 tokens. Polaris Share’s official message board is blog.naver.com/polarishare. Polaris Share’s official website is polarishare.io. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polaris Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris Share (POLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2012and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polaris Share has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polaris Share is 0.01961665 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $114,317.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polarishare.io.”

