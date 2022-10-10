Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.18

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 9430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

PSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

