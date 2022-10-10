Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Polis has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $316,015.99 and approximately $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,536,392 coins. The official message board for Polis is polischain.medium.com. Polis’ official Twitter account is @polischain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis (POLIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Polis has a current supply of 9,831,890.566954. The last known price of Polis is 0.0215354 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $153.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polispay.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

