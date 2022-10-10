PolkaCipher (CPHR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $416,137.00

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded up 177.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,856.27 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaCipher has traded down 86.3% against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PolkaCipher Profile

PolkaCipher’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 tokens. The official message board for PolkaCipher is polkacipher.medium.com. The official website for PolkaCipher is polkacipher.com. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaCipher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaCipher (CPHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PolkaCipher has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PolkaCipher is 0.00049005 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkacipher.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

