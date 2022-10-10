Portal Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $218,190.85 (PORTAL)

Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar. Portal has a market capitalization of $218,190.85 and $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portal token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Portal Profile

Portal’s genesis date was April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,243,776 tokens. The official website for Portal is www.project-portal.io. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portal

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Portal has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal is 0.00030383 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.project-portal.io/.”

