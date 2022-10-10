Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 5,782 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $22,145,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $3,973,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.03. 60,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.