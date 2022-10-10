Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $36.72. 1,140,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

