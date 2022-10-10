Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $57.12.

