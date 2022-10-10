Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 128.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 103,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 96,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 427.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $136.73. 33,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

