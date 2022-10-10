Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0 %

BX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

