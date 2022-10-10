Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $513.15. 21,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.