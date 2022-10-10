Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

