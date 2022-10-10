Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 8,576 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

