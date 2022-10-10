Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Waters by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.97. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $269.37 and a twelve month high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

