PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.63-1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.35.

PPG stock traded down $5.09 on Monday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

