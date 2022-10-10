PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.