Premia Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $548,646.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia (PREMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Premia has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Premia is 0.76129198 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $395,928.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://premia.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

