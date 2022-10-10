Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 141 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.33. 59,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.90. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

