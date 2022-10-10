Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,739,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after purchasing an additional 95,644 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 833,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,235. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

