Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Trading Down 1.4 %
PLD traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.93. 188,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.