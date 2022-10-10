Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.93. 188,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

